Cleveland man, accused of shooting, injuring 9, receives $9M bond

CLEVELAND — The 25-year-old man charged with shooting nine people in Cleveland’s Warehouse District Sunday, July 9, appeared in court to receive a bond exceeding millions of dollars.

Jaylon Jennings was accused of firing his weapon into a crowd of people that injured nine. He appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning to answer to the charges, WOIO reported.

Jennings pleaded not guilty to nine counts of attempted murder, having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm upon or over a public road or highway, and CCW permit.

Following his plea, his bond was set to $9 million.

News Center 7 previously reported that Jennings got a gun with an extended magazine from the trunk of his car and allegedly shot at a group of people standing outside of a bar in the downtown area, according to witnesses. The shot victims ranged from 23 to 38 years old.

The victims reported gunshot wounds to the forearm, leg, wrist, lower body, feet, and knee. Seven people remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries at the time of reporting.

Officers arrested Jennings Tuesday afternoon at his home in Lorain near Cleveland with help from the United States Marshals. The arrest came 61 hours after the shooting as a result of video evidence and other information obtained by police. There was also a $50,000 reward posted by a Cleveland business owner.





