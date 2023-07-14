Suspect killed in second shootout with authorities in Columbus ID’ed

COLUMBUS — The suspect killed in a second officer and deputy-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday evening was identified.

>> TRENDING: Sidney house fire sends 1 to hospital with injuries

Antwan Lindsey, 45, was identified as the killed suspect by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. He was shot and killed by Columbus Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies during a shootout at Walgreens on East Livingston Avenue at around 7:50 p.m.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy working special duty at Walgreens was alerted by a bystander that a man was firing shots and chasing the alerting person, a spokesperson for the department said.

The deputy went outside to find the suspect who was firing more shots, causing a foot-chase to ensue to detain the suspect. However, during the foot-chase, gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and the suspect near an apartment complex just east of Livingston Avenue and South James Road, Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert told WBNS.

Following the shootout, the deputy called for assistance.

Columbus Police officers responded alongside other deputies at 7:54 p.m. to an “officer in trouble” call, Deputy Chief of Police Tim Myers said.

Once officers and deputies arrived, they were informed that the suspect went into one of the apartment buildings.

Law enforcement agents entered the building and found the suspect, only to fire multiple shots at the suspect, Myers informed. These agents struck the suspect at least once.

The suspect was transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment; however, he was declared dead at 8:25 p.m. after succumbing to his injuries.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect shot, killed in another shootout with authorities in Columbus

No officers or deputies were injured in the shooting.

Officers were able to locate the firearm at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation were brought on to investigate the incident.

© 2023 Cox Media Group