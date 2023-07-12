Man arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Cleveland that hurt 9 people

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police officers have arrested someone in connection to a weekend shooting that hurt nine people.

>>RELATED: Unknown suspect fires gun into crowd of people, hospitalizing 9 in Cleveland

Witnesses say 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings got a gun with an extended magazine from the trunk of his car and was then allegedly seen shooting at a group of people, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Officers arrested Jennings Tuesday afternoon at his home in Lorain near Cleveland with help from the U.S. Marshals.

“We’re very excited for the partnership,” said Wayne Drummond, Chief of Cleveland Police. “It’s a culmination against the very hard work of the marshal service and our officers.”

The victims ranged from 23 to 38 years old.

Seven people remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

©2023 Cox Media Group