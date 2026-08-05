Clark Howard: Parents being prepared is most effective means of back-to-school shopping

DAYTON — News Center 7’s Consumer Adviser Clark Howard is advising parents that “preparation, preparation, preparation” is the most effective way to manage back-to-school expenses.

Howard identified creating a specific shopping list and sticking to it as the primary rule for avoiding what he described as a “budget buster” season.

While individual items like pens, paper and pencils are relatively inexpensive, the cumulative cost of school supplies can strain family budgets.

Howard’s strategy focuses on a combination of early planning, reusing existing items and utilizing online price-tracking tools to find the deepest discounts.

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Melissa Merrell, a local mother, emphasized the importance of starting early to avoid the seasonal rush. “I don’t want to wait last minute and try to fight the rush,” Merrell said. Howard suggests that before heading to any store, parents should mark off any items they already have in their homes.

Shopping in-store often provides some of the largest discounts on basic supplies. Howard identified Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Target as retailers that offer drastically reduced pricing on school essentials.

However, he cautioned that these low prices are often intended as a “hook” to get customers into the store. Howard said shoppers must be willing to walk away from a purchase to stay on track with their list, regardless of how “cool or trendy” a product may appear.

Evaluating the condition of items from previous years can also lead to savings. Heather Scott, a mother, said she prepares existing equipment for the new school year. “I’ll usually wash them over the summer, and we’ll reuse them for the next year,” Scott said.

Howard noted that if a child’s backpack is still in good working condition and provides proper support, it should be reused rather than replaced.

Hand-me-down clothing serves as another alternative to reduce seasonal waste and spending. Jaime Mitchell, a mother, acknowledged that while children might not always want to wear an older brother’s clothes, it is a practical option. “That is an alternative that we do have,” Mitchell said.

For families who require additional support, charity events and supply giveaways can help fill gaps in a school list. Erikka Smith, a mother, noted that her local church assists her child. “My church usually has a back-to-school drive, and they actually pack the backpacks with supplies as well,” Smith said. “So she’ll get a new backpack through them,” Howard suggested checking with local school districts or websites like Eventbrite to locate similar community events.

When shopping online, Howard recommended using price tracking tools like Google Shopping to find when costs are at their lowest.

As an example, a three-pack of Elmer’s school glue sticks at Walmart is typically $5.22, but the price often drops to nearly half that amount during the back-to-school season.

Howard warned online shoppers to remain vigilant and ensure they are purchasing from legitimate websites, advising that large savings should not distract from being cautious.

Howard advised that the most important lesson for parents is to avoid purchasing items based on a perceived future need. “Stick to your list,” Howard said. “If you truly need something later, then you buy it.”

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