Clark Howard: How to shop for back-to-school supplies on a budget

Nearly 75% of families expect to spend the same or more on back-to-school supplies this fall, according to a survey by Price Waterhouse Coopers.

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, many are facing higher costs due to tariffs and economic uncertainty. Consumer advisor Clark Howard offers tips on how to find the best deals and save money.

Juliano expressed concern about rising costs, noting that it is a significant issue for many families.“Parents should be prepared to pay a little bit more and then also use savings tactics to save as much as possible,” said Trae Bodge, who runs truetrae.com, a website dedicated to helping consumers save money.

Families are not alone in their concerns about back-to-school shopping.

A National Retail Federation survey found that 26% of families began searching and shopping for supplies in early June, with 74% of those early shoppers citing tariff concerns as a reason for their early start.

Retailers like Walmart and Target are offering budget-friendly back-to-school items, and dollar stores are also a good place to find deals. Trae Bodge noted that Dollar General has over 70 back-to-school items priced at a dollar or less, including brands like Elmer’s and Bic.

Bodge suggests that parents look through last year’s supplies to avoid overbuying.

“Inevitably, you will have things that you don’t need to buy. And so taking that inventory prevents that overbuying,” she said.

Getting kids involved in shopping can help them learn about budgeting and the value of a dollar. Bodge advises giving children a set amount of money to spend, which can make them more careful with their purchases.

Charities and giveaways can also help fill the gap for families in need. Bodge recommends checking with local school districts or sites like Eventbrite for resources. “There’s no shame in that, and it’s okay to ask for help,” she said.

With careful planning and smart shopping strategies, families can manage the increased costs of back-to-school supplies. Clark Howard emphasizes the importance of being disciplined in purchasing decisions to avoid overspending.

