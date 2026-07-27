Clark Howard: Back to School – Save money by reusing items from last year

This will be a tough year for going back to school with so much inflation and lots of problems in the job market.

News Center 7’s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard wants to encourage consumers to reuse items from last year.

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Howard said a backpack can be used for more than just one year. That is one thing consumers often blow money on.

Kids’ clothing is also something that can be reused. The clothing that children are wearing in the Spring will work fine in the Fall.

Howard said shop your own home first to help reduce costs and save money.

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