Clark County mental health facility gets over $3 million in funding from county commission

SPRINGFIELD — A mental health facility in Clark County is getting funding to help with the community’s mental health needs.

The Board of Clark County Commissions is allocating $3.6 million to McKinley Hall, which will be located at the former Heart House location on East High Street, a Clark County Commission spokesperson said.

It will provide 24-hour care for people who need services for both mental health and substance use withdrawal.

“There is a significant gap in services available for Clark County residents with mental health and substance use disorders, particularly when it comes to accessing resources round the clock,” said McKinley Hall Chief Executive Officer Wendy Doolittle

There will be six crisis stabilization beds, three for withdrawal management and three for mental health crises.

“Many individuals who experience overdoses may not choose to go to the hospital but could benefit from being transported to a facility specifically designed to initiate the withdrawal management process,” said Doolittle. “Additionally, there is an issue when residents no longer meet the criteria for psychiatric hospitalization but still require a supportive environment before returning home. To address these challenges, this new program will provide a space with 24-hour oversite and assistance to address this issue.”

The facility will offer separate facilities for both men and women and renovations are expected to begin later this year.

