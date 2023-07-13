Area programs working to combat dangerous animal tranquilizer being added to fentanyl

DAYTON — Some are hoping the Miami Valley can unite in the ongoing fight against the drug epidemic.

The latest concern has to do with fentanyl mixed with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, also known as Tranq.

In the last couple of weeks, a nonprofit called The SOAR Initiative sent people in the Miami Valley several deadly batch alerts letting people know Xylazine is showing up in the area.

JJ Peck and Tonja Catron both work with local harm reduction programs which aim to engage with people who use drugs and equip them with life-saving tools and information to create a positive change in their lives.

Both Peck and Catron said their groups have given out hundreds of strips that test for Xylazine.

Harm reduction programs not only education but also provide a link to additional health and social services.

“They’re able to have people that actually know their field, and encourage them in the field that have that empathy and can reach them where they’re at and create that safe space. And if we don’t do that, and we keep a shame-based approach, then people are going to keep dying,” Peck said.

Catron who founded Miami Valley Harm Reduction Ohio said tackling the stigmas around drug use could help.

“We still act like it’s a moral failing. It’s not, this is an absolute healthcare issue. And until we address the poison supply in our country, we’re just going to continue to see this,” Catron said.

Earlier this week the White House said Tranq is widespread and has been detected in nearly every state.

To learn how to get Xylazine test strips or sign up for batch alerts visit here.

