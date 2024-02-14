Clark County high school cheerleaders finish 3rd in UCA high school cheer nationals

CLARK COUNTY — Cheerleaders from a Clark County high school are among the nation’s best.

The Northeastern High School cheerleaders finished in 3rd place in the 2024 UCA high school cheer nationals.

The Northeastern Booster Club posted the results on social media.

They finished third overall in the Varsity Non-Building Division II Game Day finals last weekend in Orlando, FL.

There were almost 1,200 teams from 34 states at this year’s competition.

Northeastern High School Cheerleaders Photo contributed by Northeastern High School Facebook page

