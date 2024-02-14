Kings Island looking for seasonal workers during hiring event

MASON — If anyone is looking for a summer job, Kings Island is getting ready to put on a hiring event.

>>Photos: Viewers share photos of their Kings Island memories

The amusement park will interview people to help fill more than 5,000 seasonal associates from Feb. 17-24, a park spokesperson announced.

An open house will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the park’s Festhaus dining hall. Each department with positions will have an informational table set up and staffed by current employees who will be able to discuss what it’s like to work at the 364-acre amusement park.

“We are looking for individuals who want to create great experiences for guests visiting Kings Island,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island. “A seasonal job at the park offers competitive wages and perks you won’t find anywhere else. It is perfect for anyone who is looking for supplemental income in the summer, like students, teachers, or retirees.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Popular Ohio amusement park changing the names of three busy rides

Open positions include:

Ride operators

Food and beverage

Lifeguards

Merchandise

Games

Security

Pay ranges from $14-17 per hour (16 years or older) based on prior experience and position, according to the spokesperson.

>>RELATED: Kings Island owner Cedar Fair announces merger with Six Flags

Park associates will get several perks, including no admission fee at any Cedar Fair Park.

Kings Island will also be visiting local schools next week, Feb. 19-23, and be at the Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s 18th Annual Mayor’s Career Expo on Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Opening day for Kings Island is set for April 20.

For more information or to apply for open positions, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group