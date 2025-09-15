Clark County courtroom moving back to historic courthouse; Clerk’s office closed during move

SPRINGFIELD — The Clark County Common Pleas Courthouse renovations will be completed in September 2025, marking the return of operations to the historic 1924 Neo-Classical structure designed by William K. Shilling.

The courthouse, originally built on the foundation of a prior building destroyed by fire in 1918, will see its offices moving back after operating from a temporary space in the Bushnell Building. Clerk of Courts Melissa M. Tuttle announced that the move will require closures to ensure the security of records and property during the transition.

“We apologize for any inconvenience during our move and appreciate the patience of the public while we move and unpack,” said Clerk of Courts Melissa M. Tuttle. “We hope to minimize the impact on the Justice system, with our decision to close the operations, so that the records and property of the Courthouse can be secured during the transition.”

The Common Pleas Court will be closed to the public on Monday, September 22nd, and Tuesday, September 23rd, while the Clerk’s Office will close early at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 19th. The last day of public operations at the temporary courthouse space will also be on September 19th.In June 2025, the Clerk’s Office began accepting e-filings, allowing Common Pleas and Court of Appeals filings to be submitted electronically during the closure. New CPO filings will continue to be accepted at the Clerk of Courts Title Office located in the AB Graham building.

The Clerk of Courts website remains available 24/7 at eservices.clarkcountyohiocourt.com for public access to services.

The Clerk’s Office and the historic courthouse will reopen to the public at 101 North Limestone Street on Wednesday, September 24th, at 8 a.m.

With the completion of renovations, the Clark County Common Pleas Courthouse is set to resume operations in its historic location, ensuring continuity and security for court services and records.

