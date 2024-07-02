City settles with companies accused of contaminating water supply with ‘forever chemicals’

FAIRBORN — Fairborn leaders voted unanimously to accept a settlement from 3M and DuPont over PFAS or Forever Chemicals.

In 2022, The City of Fairborn, along with dozens of other municipalities filed a class action lawsuit against 32 companies, including 3M and DuPont.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: Fairborn sues over 30 companies, claiming water supply contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

The city said this was after it found PFAS in the Fairfield Park well field.

It was permanently isolated from the Fairborn water supply system several years ago, the city said in a media release.

Trace amounts of PFAS, well below EPA reporting limits, were also found in the Mad River well field.

The city said it plans to use the funds from the settlement to continue well testing and update treatment processes.





