City sees increased demand for warming shelters amid extreme cold

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is taking action during extreme cold weather by providing additional warming shelters and asking the community to support people in need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Today, local shelters like the St. Vincent de Paul Women and Family Shelter are facing an increased demand for their services as temperatures drop.

Given the extreme cold experienced since the historic storm, many are seeking shelter for safety, food, and support.

TRENDING STORIES:

“At the height of the storm, we had 25 additional people come in off the streets,” Joseph Gebhart, the Director of the St. Vincent de Paul Women and Family Shelter, said.

The St. Vincent de Paul facility includes a dormitory with 84 beds for single women and another dormitory with 147 beds for families.

There is also a crisis space available for an additional 68 individuals seeking refuge from the cold.

The city has opened three recreation centers—The Northwest Recreation Center, the Dayton Recplex on West Third Street and the Lohrey Center off Smithville Road—as daytime warming shelters operating from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group