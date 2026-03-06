City to host free concert celebrating 250th anniversary of the United States

TROY — The city of Troy will host a free concert to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 50th anniversary of the Troy Strawberry Festival.

Organized by the City of Troy and several community partners, the concert is modeled after a previous large-scale stadium event held in 2013.

While admission to the show is free, all attendees must register for a digital ticket in advance to gain entry.

Collective Soul will headline the performance.

The band has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and earned seven No. 1 singles over a career spanning more than 30 years.

Grand Funk Railroad will open the show as part of the group’s nationwide Still Shinin’ On Tour 2026

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Gates will open to the public at 6:00 p.m. to allow for entry.

Organizers suggested that attendees visit the Troy Strawberry Festival earlier in the day, before the music begins.

Digital tickets for the free concert will become available on March 18 at noon. Interested attendees can register for tickets at www.troyohio.gov/america250.

