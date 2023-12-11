City begins demolition of Fairborn shopping center that housed Kmart

FAIRBORN — An old K-Mart in Fairborn came crumbling down Monday.

News Center 7′s was there as crews tore down the old shopping center on Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The 15-acre site was built in 1976.

Cobblestone Capital bought the property in August of this year and the city of Fairborn said they “are excited that the current owners are taking responsibility for removing this structure.”

>> ‘Get my goodies;’ Dozens line up to buy marijuana products as legal sales remain in flux

“I see it every day, I work over here so every day I see it over there and it’s just not anything that’s being put to good use,” Terry Smith said.

Fairborn Fire Chief Ryan Williams said the building was almost used for training but was determined to be too dangerous.

“It was clear that the age of the building and some of the deterioration and some of the safety concerns in there was not worth the benefit worth the risk of being in that building,” Williams said.

People in the area said they would like to see the pile and the rest of the land turned into a shopping complex.

In May, the city voted to turn the K-Mart into a storage facility.

©2023 Cox Media Group