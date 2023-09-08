City addresses concerns after Tipp City school board member makes Nazi gesture

TIPP CITY — The City of Tipp City responded to people’s concerns about a heated Tipp City School Board meeting.

As News Center 7 previously reported the Tipp City Board of Education was gathered for a work session Tuesday when as the board was discussing funding for a project, board president Simon Patry was interrupted by board member Anne Zakkour.

“Do not interrupt me, do not make any noises or else I will -- I will not tolerate it,” Patry said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Reactive behavior;’ Tipp City school board member explains giving Nazi salute at recent meeting

Following that remark, Zakkour said, “Oh Sieg Heil” while acting out a Nazi salute.

Zakkour said this was “a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator.”

In a social media post the city said, “It is essential to clarify that, while we do not endorse the events of that meeting, we want to emphasize that the school board operates independently of the city.”

















©2023 Cox Media Group