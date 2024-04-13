Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby bat-eared fox; zoo taking name suggestions

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is celebrating its newest addition.

A baby bat-eared fox was born last week and is doing well while being cared for by the Zoo’s neonate specialists and animal care staff, zoo officials shared on their website.

“The kit, a boy, is progressing well with bottle feeding. He sleeps a lot, which is normal, and makes adorable vocalizations when it’s feeding time,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Team head keeper Samantha Villa.

The kit will eventually become an ambassador animal for the zoo.

The zoo is currently taking name suggestions for the kit. You can comment your suggestion on this social media post.

Bear-eared foxes have giant ears and exceptional hearing, according to the zoo. They also have more teeth than most mammals. Adult bat-eared foxes measure between 18 to 26 inches and weigh 7 to 12 pounds.

