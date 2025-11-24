‘Christmas miracle;’ bystanders jump into action to help man having medical emergency

SPRINGBORO — A medical emergency at the Christmas in Historic Springboro event prompted a swift response from community members and firefighters.

Sunday night, a man experienced a medical emergency, leading multiple people to call 911.

Before the Clearcreek Township Fire Department arrived, a family physician, a cardiologist, a trauma surgeon, a physician’s assistant, and two off-duty EMTs were already on the scene assisting.

The man’s wife expressed her gratitude, stating she was thankful for the ‘angels’ who came to his rescue, according to the city of Springboro on social media.

The Clearcreek Township Fire Department arrived quickly and took over the scene, taking the man to a nearby hospital.

The man’s wife reported that he is doing okay and undergoing further testing.

“Thank you, Springboro and CTFD for coming together and literally creating a Christmas Miracle,” the social media post said.

