Chimney collapses during house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A chimney collapsed while firefighters were battling a house fire in Trotwood on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 8000 block of Snake Road around 12:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the two-story farm home.

The chimney collapsed shortly after firefighters went inside to fight the flames, according to a social media post by Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024.

No injuries were reported in this fire.

Several departments responded to mutual aid, including the Clayton Fire Department, Fire Collaborative - Englewood & Union, Brookville Fire Department, Vandalia Division of Fire, and New Lebanon Fire Department.

It is unclear how this fire started.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group