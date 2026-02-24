Chimney collapses during house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A chimney collapsed while firefighters were battling a house fire in Trotwood on Tuesday.
The fire was reported in the 8000 block of Snake Road around 12:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the two-story farm home.
The chimney collapsed shortly after firefighters went inside to fight the flames, according to a social media post by Trotwood Firefighters IAFF Local 4024.
No injuries were reported in this fire.
Several departments responded to mutual aid, including the Clayton Fire Department, Fire Collaborative - Englewood & Union, Brookville Fire Department, Vandalia Division of Fire, and New Lebanon Fire Department.
It is unclear how this fire started.
