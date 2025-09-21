Child reportedly hit by car at Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — Authorities are investigating after a child was reportedly hit by a car at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Sunday, a Beavercreek Police dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported in the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard after 3:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pair accused of selling refurbished Dyson products as new sued by Ohio AG
- Kettering Health celebrates expansion at area facility
- School district closes all playgrounds after learning mulch contains metal
The dispatcher said it doesn’t appear that anyone was hospitalized.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group