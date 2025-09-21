Child reportedly hit by car at Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — Authorities are investigating after a child was reportedly hit by a car at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Sunday, a Beavercreek Police dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported in the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard after 3:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said it doesn’t appear that anyone was hospitalized.

