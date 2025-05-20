‘Cheers’ star George Wendt dies at 76

George Wendt, an actor and comedian best known for his role in the beloved comedy series “Cheers,” has died, according to multiple news outlets.

He was 76.

Wendt died Tuesday morning at his home, a representative for his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and CBS News.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a representative for the family said in a statement. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Wendt was born in Chicago and got his start in the 1970s at Second City, the improvisation comedy troupe based in the Windy City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He’s best known for playing Norm Peterson in “Cheers.” He earned six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations during the show’s run.

He married fellow actor Bernadette Birkett in 1978. The couple had three children.

Wendt was also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis, CBS News reported.

