Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio this week.
Someone in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 9, 33, 52, 64, and 66. The Powerball was 1.
No one won the $169 million jackpot.
The next drawing will occur tonight, Feb. 21, with an estimated jackpot of $190 million.
