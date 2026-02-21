Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Someone in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 9, 33, 52, 64, and 66. The Powerball was 1.

No one won the $169 million jackpot.

The next drawing will occur tonight, Feb. 21, with an estimated jackpot of $190 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group