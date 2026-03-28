Check your tickets! Winning MegaMillions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning MegaMillions ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $20,000 with four of five numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 13, 27, 28, 41, 62, and the Megball was 16.

The winning ticket was a prize tier x2 ticket.

No one won the $70 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, March 31, with an estimated jackpot of $80 million.

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