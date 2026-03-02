Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

Two people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday Night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 6, 20, 35, 54, 65, and the Powerball was 10.

No one won the $238 million jackpot.

The next drawing is tonight, March 2, with an estimated jackpot of $249 million.

