Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Two people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday Night’s Powerball drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Miami Twp. crash
- Body cam footage released in murder of Tipp City woman
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base suspends Trusted Traveler program
The winning numbers were 6, 20, 35, 54, 65, and the Powerball was 10.
No one won the $238 million jackpot.
The next drawing is tonight, March 2, with an estimated jackpot of $249 million.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group