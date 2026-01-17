Check your tickets! Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Ohio.

Two people in Ohio won thousands of dollars on Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 22, 33, 42, and 67. The Megaball was 1.

One person won $30,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in prize tier x3.

Another person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in prize tier x10.

No one won the $230 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Jan. 20, with an estimated jackpot of $250 million.

