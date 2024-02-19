Charges dropped against person of interest in ‘targeted killing’ of security guard

JEFFERSON TWP — The mystery surrounding the murder of a former police officer in Jefferson Township continues.

911 calls brought Montgomery County sheriff deputies to Napoleon’s Reloaded off Germantown Pike on Jan. 29.

Deputies found Darnell Pate dead inside of a Ford Expedition.

Pate had been serving as a security guard at the club overnight that day, according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect left the scene in a stolen car, which they quickly found abandoned.

“This one was used in a hit, stolen, used, and quickly dumped,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

A big break came in the case when detectives walked Sha’King Jones to the Montgomery County Jail.

He was booked on suspicions of murder and other drug charges.

However, five days later Jones was not in court, and court records show that detectives withdrew the charges.

Jones is currently being held on drug possession changes.

Investigators have not said if they believe there are more people involved in Pate’s death or what they believe the motivation behind his death is.

Deputies said they would release more information about the shooting when they have collected more facts.

We will continue to follow this story and update when additional details are released.





