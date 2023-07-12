Charges approved for 1 of 2 suspects in deadly Moraine shooting; $1 million bond set

MORAINE — Charges have been approved for one of two suspects in a deadly shooting in Moraine.

Eric Ball, 19, was charged with one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of discharge of a firearm at a habitation, one count of discharge of a firearm over prohibited premises, two counts of tampering with evidence, and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court Records.

Ball is accused of shooting and killing Terry Martin, 19, Sunday night.

Ball appeared in court via video Wednesday morning. He did not enter a plea, but had a $1 million bond set, according to online court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers were called out to the 2700 block of Gladstone Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Martin shot three times inside of the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Tuesday that 10 shots were fired at the house, with five of them hitting the front door. The gunfire just missed hitting Martin’s 77-year-old grandmother.

Moraine Police’s Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer said they found a pickup truck that left the area of the shooting abandoned in Kettering. They gathered more information that led them to arrest Ball and Collin Merelo, 18, both of Kettering. Both we then booked in the Montgomery County Jail in suspicion of murder.

Police also seized a handgun they believe was illegally purchased and used in the shooting. Shell casings were also found in the truck.

Neubauer said Tuesday that Ball and Martin had both gone to Fairmont High School and that the two were engaged in some “feuding” activity on social media prior to the shooting.

While Ball has been charged, no charges connected to the incident have been filed against Merelo. News Center 7 checked Wednesday morning and saw that Merelo was no longer listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail.

