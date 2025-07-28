Changes Coming For Your Favorite Foods - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — Some food will look different, but what about the taste? The FDA is putting a ban on certain food dyes—ones they say could pose a risk to your health.
So, what does the FDA want to replace these dyes with?
News Center 7 Anchor Gabrielle Enright digs into how these changes could impact some of your favorite foods. Watch Today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.
