Change of Command ceremony held at 178th Wing at Springfield Air National Guard Base

A Change of Command ceremony was held Sunday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base.

The official transfer leader of the wing took place from outgoing commander, Col. Kent Kazmaier to incoming commander, Col. Donald R. Braskett.

Kazmaier expressed his gratitude to the service members of the wing thanked their families for their dedication and commitment, according to a spokesperson.

“This has been the highlight of my career,” Kazmaier said. “My greatest honor has not been just to lead you, but it has been that I got to serve you. I am in awe of everything you do every day in defense of our great nation, and I’m counting on all of you and those who follow you to continue the fight.”

Braskett addressed the wing after taking command. He expressed his admiration of the airmen and outline his vision for the future, the spokesperson said.

“It is my intention to foster an environment where innovation and collaboration thrive,” he said. “Our success depends on everyone bringing their unique skills to the table.”

Braskett’s career spans more than 37 years.

The 178th Wing provides ready units to conduct persistent attack, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, battle management and agile combat support to execute federal and state missions while maintaining active involvement with the local community.

