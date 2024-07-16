Chance of overnight storms, possible damaging winds

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a chance of storms during the overnight hours for parts of the area on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley has a LIVE update this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>Live Doppler 7 Radar

An additional complex of thunderstorms will approach from the northwest.

The storms are expected to weaken, but the northwestern part of the Miami Valley could see damaging winds, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

The overnight storm threat is expected to reach after 2-3 a.m.

Some showers may still be around during the daybreak hours, Chaney says.

It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with a few storms trying to redevelop during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

We will update this story.

