Chance of light rain today; patchy dense fog possible tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see light rain and patchy dense fog to start the new week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is TRACKING this and has the latest TIMING this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

A few light showers are possible Monday morning, but no widespread rain is expected.

Not everyone will see showers, but areas of fog are possible for Monday night, according to Morando.

The Miami Valley could see dense fog in spots Tuesday morning and there is a chance of a few late-day or evening showers, but Morando says those chances are low.

Drier weather moves on Wednesday.

