Ceremony to honor officers killed in line of duty today in Dayton

DAYTON — A ceremony will be held to honor police officers killed in the line of duty today in Dayton.

>>RELATED: Preble Deputy Joshua Hamilton among 9 honored at peace officers memorial ceremony

Montgomery County’s 33 law enforcement agencies will come together today to pay homage to the county officers tragically killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, according to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Association’s (MCLEOMA) website.

The MCLEOMA said on social media that the ceremony is at 11 a.m. today at the Riverscape Pavilion.

Dayton Police & Fire also posted information about the event on its Facebook page.

The ceremony has been held on the first Friday in May since 2007.

©2024 Cox Media Group