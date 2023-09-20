Centerville to host Fall Fest next weekend

CENTERVILLE — Fall is in the air in Centerville.

Centerville will host its annual Fall Fest Saturday from 12-9 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Stubbs Park.

The festival will feature a vendor village, food trucks, live music, and Oktoberfest.

Families can meet and take pictures with the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus and characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the city said.

Kids can also pick out a free pumpkin from thousands donated by The Heart of Centerville & Washington Township.

More information about the festival can be found here.





