Centerville getting ready to host next weekend’s Fall Fest

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is getting ready for this year’s Fall Fest.

The 2023 Fall Fest will take place next weekend at Stubbs Park on West Spring Valley Pike, the City of Centerville said.

It goes from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on September 30.

People can shop at more than 100 local vendors, play free games, and eat at plenty of food trucks.

More than 11,000 people came to last year’s fall festival.

Fall Fest is organized through a collaboration with the City of Centerville and the Heart of Centerville Washington Township.

