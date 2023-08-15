CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s nonprofit funding cycle ending

DAYTON — Local nonprofits are encouraged to apply for funding through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation as the deadline for the 2023 grant cycle is August 18.

The foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations in the communities that the company serves, including the southwestern Ohio region, according to a spokesperson from CenterPoint.

Additionally, the nonprofit applying for a grant must be focused on CenterPoint’s two main areas of giving, community vitality and education.

“The company prioritizes programs that serve under-resourced populations, advance equity, and promote inclusion to help communities thrive,” a spokesperson from CenterPoint said.

CenterPoint’s foundation is funded by shareholders and does not impact customer rates. For more information, visit CenterPoint’s website.

“The CenterPoint Energy Foundation continues to invest in initiatives that not only improve our stakeholders’ lives today but also build a strong foundation for tomorrow. As we strive to fund programs with strong impact and measurable outcomes within our funding priorities, we encourage eligible organizations to apply for a grant during what is the final cycle of funding for 2023,” Amanda Schmitt, CenterPoint Energy Foundation President, said.

