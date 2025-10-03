Cedarville’s $205.8 Million Campaign: “Our Dreams Were Smaller Than God’s”

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University announced the successful completion of its One Thousand Days Transformed campaign, raising $205.8 million to enhance its educational offerings and secure its future.

The campaign, which exceeded its original goal, was designed to expand capacity, maximize affordability, and transform students’ lives. The announcement was made during the State of the University Address by Dr. Thomas White, the university’s president, at the start of the homecoming weekend.

“This campaign is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the generosity of His people,” said Dr. Thomas White. “We dreamed big, but our dreams were smaller than God’s plans.”

The announcement took place at the Dixon Ministry Center, where faculty, staff, students, and alumni gathered for the chapel service. The event concluded with confetti fluttering through the air in celebration of the final total raised.

The campaign drew support from more than 26,000 donors who made 85,915 gifts, showcasing the widespread commitment to Cedarville’s mission and future.

Expanding Capacity

With the completion of the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign, Cedarville has opened four academic buildings, including the Scharnberg Business and Communication Center in 2024, three residence halls, and the Chick-fil-A dining facility.

These projects added 468 beds, 122 offices, 44 classrooms and labs, 41 collaboration spaces, and three new dining options — significantly increasing the university’s ability to serve its growing enrollment of 7,265 students.

he last campaign building, the Bolthouse Academic Center, is currently under construction and is expected to open in August 2027.

Maximizing Affordability

The campaign also allowed for the creation of 99 new scholarships, contributing to an endowed scholarship total of more than $18.1 million. In 2025–26, donor-funded scholarships will support 667 students with an average award of $3,589.

Transforming Lives

At the heart of Cedarville’s mission is gospel-focused transformation. During the campaign, 246 Global Outreach (GO) teams traveled to 95 destinations, sending 2,397 students under the leadership of 316 faculty and staff. Twenty of those trips were dedicated to church planting efforts. In total, $4.9 million was given to support GO trips.

In addition, endowments were established for the chapel ($1 million), discipleship ministries ($200,000), and Global Outreach trip leadership ($1 million), ensuring the continuation of spiritual formation opportunities at Cedarville.

Providing for the Future

The campaign also secured more than $16.5 million in future commitments from 67 individuals making planned gifts. These funds will establish a foundation that will provide for long-term growth and mission advancement.

A Legacy of Faithfulness

“This campaign is not just about buildings and numbers,” said Dr. Will Smallwood, vice president for advancement. “It’s about transformed lives — students equipped to serve as bold, faithful witnesses for Jesus Christ in their vocations and communities around the world.”

With the funds raised, Cedarville University is positioned to continue equipping students for gospel impact for generations to come, reflecting the university’s vision and commitment to its community.

