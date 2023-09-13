Cedarville University reaches record enrollment

CEDARVILLE, Greene County — Cedarville University is celebrating a record total enrollment for the 15th consecutive year, according to a university spokesperson.

>>‘He should have left in handcuffs;’ Family of child hit by DPS employee questions investigation

Graduate, undergraduate, and dual-enrolled student count increased by 374 students or 7.4%, the spokesperson said.

Cedarville’s dual enrollment program increased from 476 students last fall to 825 students this fall.

The second largest freshman class in Cedarville’s history was welcomed this year at 1,017 students, the spokesperson said.

For the first time in the university’s 135-year history, last year’s total enrollment exceeded 5,000 students.

>>Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

The university has 11 online and residential degree programs, which currently have 538 graduate students enrolled.

“We don’t measure success based on numbers. We seek to be thankful and good stewards of each student God sends our way. Even so, we are blessed by continued stability in student enrollment and the more than $130 million committed to our $175 million One Thousand Days Transformed fundraising campaign. God has been good to us,” Cedarville University President Thomas White said.

©2023 Cox Media Group