Cedarville University alumna creates nonprofit to help at-risk teens

CEDARVILLE — Charisa Ausfahl, a Cedarville University alumna, has founded Purposed Generation, a nonprofit aimed at helping at-risk teens through photography.

Purposed Generation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, offers personalized, hope-filled photo experiences to teens, addressing the rising concern over youth mental health.

“I’m a mom of teens, and I was very alarmed at the number of teen suicides,” said Ausfahl. “I asked God what I could do, because I know God can do things with even one person.”

Ausfahl owns a photography studio in Peoria, Illinois, where she specializes in family portraits. She graduated from Cedarville University in 2001 with a degree in elementary education.

In her studio, Ausfahl creates a warm, welcoming environment for teens to express themselves, often incorporating their interests into each session. A curated playlist of empowering music plays in the background as she invites them to dream big.

Before each session, Ausfahl asks about the teen’s hobbies and passions and incorporates those into the shoot. She also asks them to list a few things they do not like about themselves, which she uses to help dismantle their insecurities.

After the session, teens are encouraged to replace destructive thoughts with encouragement through cards featuring Bible verses that speak to their insecurities.

About two weeks later, Ausfahl invites the teens back with a parent or guardian for a photo reveal, often met with gratitude and surprise.

To connect with at-risk teens, Ausfahl partners with organizations like Camp Dallas, as well as local youth organizations, mental health professionals, and churches.

Ausfahl’s work with Purposed Generation aims to remind every teen who walks through her doors that they matter, with hopes to expand the nonprofit’s reach.

