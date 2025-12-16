Cedarville graduate champions for Christmas outreach to those who are jailed

CEDARVILLE — Christmas often feels like a time of warmth and connection, but for the more than 11 million incarcerated individuals worldwide, it can be marked by deep isolation.

Good News Global is working to change that by expanding its Hope Pack initiative, which aims to deliver nearly 75,000 Hope Packs to those behind bars in 2025.

Good News Global, a ministry focused on supporting the incarcerated population, will deliver these packs to correctional staff and, where permitted, to inmates’ families. The initiative began in 2021, and it seeks to provide hope, encouragement, and a reminder that those behind bars have not been forgotten during the holiday season.

Kevin Howells, lead advancement officer for Good News Global, notes that the Hope Packs represent their “greatest direct gospel outreach to incarcerated people and those impacted by incarceration.” Their efforts will reach 170 correctional facilities across 20 U.S. states and 20 countries in 2025, further expanding their impact on a global scale.

Each Hope Pack is thoughtfully prepared and includes a Christmas bag, a greeting card with a personalized message, a 2026 calendar, and a clear presentation of the Gospel.

In the United States, many packs contain “Armor,” a 200-page book designed with devotionals and activities that resonate with inmates’ experiences. International packs may include Bibles or gospel tracts, with food and hygiene items tailored to local needs.

Richard Van Arsdale, a former inmate and now a chaplain with Good News Global, played a significant role in developing the Hope Pack outreach. His connection with Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago helped create a vital partnership, expanding the program’s reach significantly since its inception.

The Hope Packs also include practical comforts, such as cookies, chips, and hygiene items like socks and toothpaste. For inmates, this initiative is a vital source of hope and healing, offering opportunities for meaningful conversations about faith and restoration.

Feedback from inmates highlights the impact of the Hope Packs. One inmate from Visalia, Calif., reflected, “The book has given me hope and peace in my heart. I’ve learned from the activities and stories and feel the love of God from everyone who has helped with this book.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia has publicly praised Good News Global’s mission, expressing, “Good News has decided to shine a light on a very simple, yet profound truth that there is hope and there is value in every single person on this planet.”

In 2025, Good News Global’s Hope Pack initiative aims to deliver hope and support through nearly 75,000 packages, further demonstrating the organization’s commitment to making a difference for those behind bars. Their outreach is anticipated to touch thousands of lives, reinforcing the message that no one is beyond hope.

