CBC, trying to recover from high usage during July 4 period, renews call for donors

DAYTON — Community Blood Center, trying to recover from the high usage and limited collections during the July 4th holiday period, is calling on the community to help overcome an immediate and critical need for type O blood and low inventory of multiple blood types.

>> CBC in urgent need of blood donors leading to July 4 holiday

CBC has not been able to fill all hospital orders because of the low inventory.

You can help immediately by donating at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, where walk-ins are welcome, or at a mobile blood drive. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com call (937) 461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate today and Saturday, July 14-15, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St., will receive the special-edition Shark Week T-shirt.

Everyone who registers to donate Friday and Saturday at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton donation center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 11.

You can use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. You can find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.





©2023 Cox Media Group