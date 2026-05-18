Carnival rides return to Young’s Jersey Dairy this week

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is bringing carnival rides back for Memorial Day weekend.

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A variety of rides will be set up in the parking lot near Young’s Dairy Store. They’ll be up and running from Thursday through Monday.

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Ride tickets are $1.50 each, or $25 for 20 tickets.

Each ride requires between three and six tickets.

Here are the hours that rides will be running:

Thursday: 3-10 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday and Monday: Noon-10 p.m.

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