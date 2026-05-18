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Carnival rides return to Young’s Jersey Dairy this week

By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com
DeWine visits Young’s Jersey Dairy grand opening DeWine visits Young’s Jersey Dairy grand opening
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is bringing carnival rides back for Memorial Day weekend.

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A variety of rides will be set up in the parking lot near Young’s Dairy Store. They’ll be up and running from Thursday through Monday.

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Ride tickets are $1.50 each, or $25 for 20 tickets.

Each ride requires between three and six tickets.

Here are the hours that rides will be running:

  • Thursday: 3-10 p.m.
  • Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.
  • Sunday and Monday: Noon-10 p.m.

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