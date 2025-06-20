Carillon Historical Park unveils new paper mill exhibit

DAYTON — A new exhibit honors Ohio’s rich history in paper mills and conservation efforts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The newest addition to Carillon Historical Park honors Dayton’s roots in paper making and contributions from the Aullwood family.

“It pulls all these stories together. That we can use to tell a broader tale, provide a broader perspective for Daytonians,” Brady Kress, president and CEO of Carillion Historical Park, said.

The paper mill project, “Mad River Pulp & Paper,” took years to complete and is now open just in time for the 18th annual Rail Festival.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As years have gone by, we’ve had that festival. It’s fun. You see new parents and their small kids and grandparents with their young kids,” Kress said.

Sherry Stuart remembers taking her grandkids to the Rail Fest years ago.

Now she spends her time walking in the park with her husband.

“My husband ... he’s the real history buff. He could tell you everything about every building here,” Stuart said.

“Beautiful. The history of it because I had no idea about how they made paper. I thought they just cut down trees. I didn’t realize they used old rags,” she said.

The paper mill exhibit will be open this weekend .

Rail fest begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group