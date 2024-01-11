Cargo van crashes into local building Saturday

EATON — One person had minor injuries after crashing into a building on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to a crash report.

Eaton Police Department responded to reports that a cargo van crashed into a building at 1100 North Barron Street in Eaton at 2:28 a.m.

A 24-year-old man from Eaton lost control while driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express cargo van on North Barron Street, the crash report said.

The back end of the van rotated and hit a curb, causing it to roll over onto the concrete porch of the building.

It then struck the business’s post and came to a resting point halfway onto the porch, the report said.

The van had disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

The driver was transported to Kettering Hospital in Eaton with suspected minor injuries, the report said.

He was cited for failure to control.

