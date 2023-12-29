Officers, medics respond to a vehicle crashed into a building in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a vehicle that crashed into a building in Dayton early Friday morning.

Around 3:18 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the 2300 block of Wayne Ave on reports of a car into a building.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed that there were injuries, but no other preliminary details were available.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 will provide updates as new information becomes available.





