CareFlight transports woman to hospital after crash with garbage truck in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Darke County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and medics went to the intersection of Reed Road and North Star Ft. Loramie Road at 12:27 p.m. on initial reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2021 Rumpke garbage truck was traveling west on North Star Ft. Loramie Road when a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica failed to yield after a stop sign.

The Pacifica stopped at the posted stop sign, continued north, and caused the garbage truck to hit it, a preliminary investigation revealed.

Medics treated and released the 19-year-old male garbage truck driver.

CareFlight transported the 63-year-old female Pacifica driver to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

