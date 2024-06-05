CareFlight transports man to hospital after motorcycle crash in Champaign County

URBANA — CareFlight transported a man to the hospital after a motorcycle crash near a Champaign County factory Tuesday morning.

Urbana Police and medics were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. to Lewis B. Moore Drive (LBM, also known as SR-55) near South Edgewood Avenue and the Urbana Rittall Company on initial reports of a motorcycle crash, according to Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

A 49-year-old man was operating his motorcycle eastbound on LBM Drive when a semi entered the roadway. It caused the motorcyclist to veer to the left side of the road and into the path of another vehicle.

The motorcyclist lost control and slid along the road before it stopped, Lingrell said.

News Center 7 previously reported that a 911 caller told dispatchers the motorcyclist’s helmet “went flying” and had blood all over his face.

CareFlight transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Chief Lingrell told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

