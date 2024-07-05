CareFlight responds to crash on I-75 in Troy; 2 lanes shut down

TROY — At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Troy Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on I-75 southbound near State Route 41. Initial reports indicate the crash involved a semi-trailer that overturned.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras captured CareFlight arriving on scene, on the interstate.

There are also three medics on the scene.

Two lanes on I-75 SB remain closed while crews remain on the scene.

We’re working to learn more.





