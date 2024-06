DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight has been called after a person was trapped under a car in Darke County Wednesday morning.

>>Busy street closed due to police investigation in Riverside

Deputies and medics were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to the 9400 block of Grubbs Rex Road after reports that a person was trapped under a car.

The person has been pulled from the car, dispatchers told News Center 7.

CareFlight is heading to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group