Car stopped for going 128 mph; OSHP cites driver in 65 mph speed zone on I-675

GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a driver for going 128 mph on Interstate 675.

The state trooper from the Xenia Post caught the driver traveling on I-675 NB approaching US-35, according to a social media post.

OSHP posted some dash and body camera videos on its Facebook page.

“Just trying to get home,” the driver said.

“That fast though?” the trooper asked. “Do you know how fast you were going?”

The trooper told him he clocked him at 128 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.

There have been over 162,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads in the last five years, OSHP said.





