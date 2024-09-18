Car slams into Post Office branch in southwest Ohio, USPS spokeswoman confirms

MIDDLETOWN — A car slammed into the Middletown Post Office on Wednesday, but the crash is not anticipated to prevent the branch from opening Thursday, a regional U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what happened, and we will update this report.

No one was injured, spokeswoman Naddia Dhalai said.

“Our maintenance crew is working on securing the building and management anticipates the Post Office will be open” Thursday.

Someone snapped a photo of the aftermath of the incident at the Post Office, 320 N. Verity Parkway, and shared it with News Center 7.

We’ve reached out to Middletown police for more details.

